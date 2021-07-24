Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

CALT has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $750.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

