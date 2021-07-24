BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

