UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $530,000 Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Blucora worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $16.20 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $784.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

