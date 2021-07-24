Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,043 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

