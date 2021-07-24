Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Down to $58.71

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $55.95. Unilever shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 54,444 shares.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

