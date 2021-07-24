Reviewing Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 322.20 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -34.24 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithium Americas.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.72% -8.00% Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.16% -29.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $20.32, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

