Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $26.77. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 2,345 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,036,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

