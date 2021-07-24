Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Down to $58.71

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $55.95. Unilever shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 54,444 shares.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Unilever by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

