Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

