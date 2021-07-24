Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,768 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 107.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,109.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 72.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 64.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 137.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 96.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of TRMK opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

