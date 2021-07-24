Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,382 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Parsons by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $4,702,000.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

