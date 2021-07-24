Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

