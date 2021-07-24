BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $438,500.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

BLFS stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

