Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $357,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.