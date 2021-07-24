Keith Cramer Sells 8,500 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $259,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -234.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

