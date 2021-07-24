Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Sells $322,645.82 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SHLS stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.