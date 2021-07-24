Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 259,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $29.14 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

