UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 110.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 907,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.66, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

