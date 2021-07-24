Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

