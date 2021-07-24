Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

