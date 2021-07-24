Financial Review: Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omnitek Engineering and Empower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Empower has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Empower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empower is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Empower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.96 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empower beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

