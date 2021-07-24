REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in REV Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.93 million, a P/E ratio of 169.56 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.