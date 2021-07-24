Credit Suisse AG Has $518,000 Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.