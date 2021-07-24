Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.