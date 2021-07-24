Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,429 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Turning Point Brands worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 94.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 51.8% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

