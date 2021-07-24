MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of MVB Financial worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

