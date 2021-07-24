Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,319 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

