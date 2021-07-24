SG Americas Securities LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $826.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

