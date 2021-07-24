SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PC Connection by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

