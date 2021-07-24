SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

