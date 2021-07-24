Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Village Super Market by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Village Super Market by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

