Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,140 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 700.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 298,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692,335.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,525,392 shares valued at $54,250,592. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -33.21. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

