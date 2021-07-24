Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 338,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

