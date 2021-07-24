SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,630 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KE stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $520.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

