Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Holdings Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $18.58 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

