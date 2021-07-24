SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.