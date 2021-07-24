OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 5512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

