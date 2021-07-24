Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $897,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $41.11 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

