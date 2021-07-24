UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 14,285 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,877,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

