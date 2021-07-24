UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,627 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

