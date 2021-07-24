UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Homology Medicines worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.50 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.