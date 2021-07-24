UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 313,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

