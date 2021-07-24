Barclays PLC Has $202,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $220.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

