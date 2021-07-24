Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 162.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

In related news, Director Janet S. Pelton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,925 shares of company stock worth $129,112 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

