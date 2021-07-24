Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

