Barclays PLC Has $228,000 Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 319.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Technical Institute worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

