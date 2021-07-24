Barclays PLC Sells 39,558 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

