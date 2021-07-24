34,239 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

