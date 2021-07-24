Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.42.

SU opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

