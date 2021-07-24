Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $439.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $427.00 to $439.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Shares of DE stock opened at $354.70 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $172.91 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

